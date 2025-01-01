Live
Just In
Bengal win Santosh Trophy for 33rd time
Hyderabad: West Bengal extended their supremacy in the National Football Championship for Santosh Trophy with a 1-0 win over Kerala in the summit...
Hyderabad: West Bengal extended their supremacy in the National Football Championship for Santosh Trophy with a 1-0 win over Kerala in the summit showdown here on Tuesday, claiming the title for an unprecedented 33rd time. Robi Hansda scored the only goal of the match in the added-time of the second half at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium.
Robi found the back of the net with an easy finish from point-blank range after Aditya Thapa headed the ball into the box. Both the sides have shown form befitting of their stature in the tournament, winning nine of their 10 matches, while drawing one each during their march to the title clash.
Historically, Bengal have dominated at this stage. In recent times, however, seven-time winners Kerala have had the edge over their eastern rivals, winning the 2017-18 and the 2021-22 titles by defeating Bengal in the final. Bengal thus exacted revenge with their solitary goal victory on Tuesday.