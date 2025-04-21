Live
- Fake ₹500 Notes in Circulation: RBI, Home Ministry Issue Public Warning
- Best AI Image Generators of 2025
- TN Governor’s VCs conference sparks fresh row amid Chancellor role tussle
- Amazing Health Benefits of Eating Walnuts on an Empty Stomach
- Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh express condolences over Pope Francis’ passing
- Congress accused of attempting to obstruct BRS Rajatotsava Sabha, says Errabelli
- Pope Francis requested for simplified funeral rites
- India close to finalising comprehensive bilateral trade deal with US
- Lyne Originals Rolls Out Next-Gen Audio Accessories Blending Power, Performance & Portability
- Entrepreneurship a top career choice for 37% of Indian Students Abroad: Survey
Bengaluru Auto Driver Refuses to Speak Hindi, Viral Video Sparks Language Debate
A video of a fight between a man and an auto driver in Bengaluru has gone viral. The man asked the driver to speak in Hindi, but the driver refused and said Kannada should be spoken in Bengaluru.
A video showing a fight between a man and an auto driver in Bengaluru is going viral. People are talking about it because it is about language and respect for local culture.
In the video, the man is not from Karnataka. He tells the auto driver to speak in Hindi if he wants to stay in Bengaluru.
The driver gets upset and says that the man should speak in Kannada, the local language.
We don't know why they started fighting, but the video is getting a lot of attention on the internet.
Many people on X (Twitter) said the man was being rude. They think he should not ask locals to speak his language.
Some said that they don’t support any kind of regional aggression but felt that the man’s behavior was out of line. Others pointed out that many Kannadigas already understand and speak Hindi, so it would be more respectful for outsiders to make an effort to speak Kannada in return.