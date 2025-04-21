Bengaluru Auto Driver Refuses to Speak Hindi, Viral Video Sparks Language Debate

A video showing a fight between a man and an auto driver in Bengaluru is going viral. People are talking about it because it is about language and respect for local culture.

In the video, the man is not from Karnataka. He tells the auto driver to speak in Hindi if he wants to stay in Bengaluru.

The driver gets upset and says that the man should speak in Kannada, the local language.

We don't know why they started fighting, but the video is getting a lot of attention on the internet.

Many people on X (Twitter) said the man was being rude. They think he should not ask locals to speak his language.

Some said that they don’t support any kind of regional aggression but felt that the man’s behavior was out of line. Others pointed out that many Kannadigas already understand and speak Hindi, so it would be more respectful for outsiders to make an effort to speak Kannada in return.



