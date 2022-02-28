Bhavani to become first TS girl to take part in Deaflympics

Hyderabad: Bhavani Kedia became the first player from Telangana state to get selected in the Indian tennis team for 24th Deaflympics to be held in Caxiasdosul- Brazil from 1st to 15th May 2022.

On this occasion her parents and their community heads and other dignitaries congratulated her along with guests Ms. Naina Jaiswal, International Table Tennis Player, Ms. BS. Rao, Inspector, DIG Office, Socialite Kavita Jain, Mr. Madhusudhan Agarwal, Happy Club President, Mr. Ram Agarwal, Happy Club Secretary, Mrs. Madhu Kedia, Mother of Bhavani, Mrs. Sarita Garg, Principal. DB Girls College and other participated in announcement press meet held at Irramanzil, Hyderabad on 28th February, 2022.

Bhavani kedia said that I love to play tennis my passion is tennis since 2010 to 2017 I lost every match then from 2018 I got selected world championship n Olympic n nobody believed me but only my dad believed me.

I owe all my success to coach Nelluri kiran, he never left me even during covid and taught me how to develop the spirit of a player. He guided me everywhere and understood my moves to make them better, she added.

And she said that Santos is the main source behind my fitness, he helped me to reduce my unnecessary weight and implemented all new techniques to develop my stamina. I am very thankful to them that they put their trust in me. Thanks to my family, Kiran sir, Santosh sir and thank you everyone, she added.

Naina Jaiswal, said that I have been watching Bhavani since 2010 and that she is going forward with determination. It is very great that Bhavani has played two worldcup quarter finals, I hope that she will surely reach her final goal and the entire India and Telangana names will be top at the world championship. I wish best wishes for her future endeavors, she added.

Nelluri Kiran, Coach, said that from last 3 years we are working together. Bhavani is very hard working for her goal. She has lot of dedication and whatever I says as a coach , she never said no. I'm very proud to be Bhavani's coach. Bhavani is the only first girl who selected Deflympics from Telangana for Indian team. I wish she will definitely win finals..

Neeraj Kedia, Father of Bhavani Kedia said that from last seven years she has been working very had, even saw many failures in this journey. Bhavani never give-up and today she is here as a selected for championship from Telangana. God gave us best daughter who is hard worker, strong and one day her name will be known to entire world as a champion from India.