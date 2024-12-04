  • Menu
Bradman’s iconic ‘Baggy Green’ fetches Rs 2.63 cr at auction
Australian legend Don Bradman’s ‘Baggy Green’ Test cap from the 1947-48 series against India was sold for an astounding $390,000, (Rs 2.14 crore) which rose to $479,700 (Rs 2.63 crore) after auction fees.

Sydney: Australian legend Don Bradman’s ‘Baggy Green’ Test cap from the 1947-48 series against India was sold for an astounding $390,000, (Rs 2.14 crore) which rose to $479,700 (Rs 2.63 crore) after auction fees. The cap, believed to be the only known “Baggy Green” worn by Bradman during the series, holds immense historical value. Bradman’s performances in the 1947-48 series were nothing short of extraordinary.

In what was his final Test series on home soil, the Australian captain amassed 715 runs in just six innings at an astronomical average of 178.75, which included three centuries and a double-century. Bonhams, the auction house managing the sale, described the cap as a rare artefact and a direct connection to Bradman’s illustrious career. The cap was reportedly gifted by Bradman to Pankaj “Peter” Kumar Gupta, the Indian tour manager, reported Fox Sports.

The auction lasted a mere 10 minutes but saw intense bidding from collectors vying to own the cherished relic. When the final hammer fell, the cap had fetched a winning bid of $390,000, making it one of the most expensive pieces of cricket memorabilia ever sold.(IANS)

