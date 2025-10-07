Brits ton, Mlaba’s 4/40 hand SA emphatic win over NZ

Indore: OpenerTazmin Brits struck a sparkling century, her fourth in the last five matches, to complement Nonkululeko Mlaba’s four-wicket burst as South Africa outclassed reigning T20I champions New Zealand by six wickets in the Women’s ODI World Cup, here on Monday.

Having been shot out for a mere 69 in their tournament opener against England, South Africa produced a clinical all-round performance, with their bowling and fielding unit setting it up before the top order completed the 232-run chase in 40.5 overs.

South Africa’s bowlers, led by the left-arm spinner Mlaba (4/40), produced a disciplined performance to bowl out New Zealand for 231 in 47.5 overs after the White Ferns opted to bat.

Mlaba, who also effected a run-out, was the clear game-changer, triggering a middle-order collapse with the crucial wickets of skipper Sophie Devine (85 off 98 balls, 9x4) and Brooke Halliday (45) to ensure that the Kiwis were restricted below 250.

Brits then batted with authority and nonchalance to compile a fluent 101 off 89 balls studded with 15 fours and one six, her seventh ODI century and first in a World Cup. The experienced Sune Luus anchored the chase with a composed 81 not out from 114 balls (9x4, 1x6), taking South Africa over the line with 55 balls to spare.

Brief Scores:

New Zealand Women 231 in 47.5 overs (Sophie Devine 85, Brooke Halliday 45, Georgia Plimmer 31; Nonkululeko Mlaba 4/40) lost to South Africa 232/4 in 40.5 overs (Tazmin Brits 101, Sune Luus 81 not out; Amelia Kerr 2/62) by 6 wickets.