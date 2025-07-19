Bumrah should feature in both the remaining Tests: Kumble

New Delhi: Former India head coach Anil Kumble weighed in on the importance of Jasprit Bumrah’s availability for the rest of the Test series and suggested that India’s pace spearhead should feature in the remaining two Tests against England.

Ahead of the Test tour of England, chief selector Ajit Agarkar and head coach Gautam Gambhir had announced that Bumrah will only play three of the five games in the series as part of workload management. It meant that Bumrah played in Tests at Headingley and Lord’s, while being rested from the Edgbaston game.

But with a week’s gap between third and fourth Tests, Bumrah might just play in the Test at Old Trafford, starting on July 23, as India aim to equalise the series scoreline after a 22-run loss at Lord’s.

“I would certainly push for Bumrah to play the next game because that’s crucial. If he doesn’t play and India end up losing the Test, that’s it, the series would be done and dusted. Bumrah should feature in both the remaining Tests.

“Yes, he mentioned earlier that he would only play three matches, but there is a long break after this. He does not need to be part of the home series if he wants rest. But right now, Bumrah should be playing the next two,” said Kumble on JioHostar.

So far, Bumrah has picked up 12 wickets in just four innings, making him the second-highest wicket-taker in the series behind Mohammed Siraj. During the practice session on Thursday, the Indian team had an injury scare as left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh suffered a cut on his bowling hand while trying to stop a ball and was seen with a bandage on.

Amidst India sweating on Rishabh Pant’s availability ahead of fourth Test against England in Manchester, former head coach Ravi Shastri believes the side’s vice-captain shouldn’t play as a specialist batter unless he’s sure of taking up keeping duties for the match starting on July 23.

Pant, who made 74 and nine in the third Test at Lord’s, was in immense pain after being hit on the left index finger during day one’s play and did not keep wickets for the rest of the match. In his absence, substitute keeper Dhruv Jurel donned the keeping gloves.

“I don’t think he (Pant) should go in as a specialist batter if he can’t keep because he’ll have to field, and if he fields, that’ll be worse. It’s because with the gloves, at least there’s some protection. Without gloves, if he gets something that stings him there, then it won’t be very good. It’ll worsen the injury,” said Shastri in a video posted on ICC’s Instagram account on Friday.

“Also, you’ve got to see if it’s a break. If it’s a break or a fracture, I don’t know, I’m not part of the dressing room, then I think he’d rather rest and come fully fit at The Oval. But he won’t get a substitute. Now, they will know that he has been injured.

“When you pick the team for the next Test, he’ll have to keep and he’ll have to bat. He can’t do one of the two. It’s better if he’s fully fit. If it’s not a crack, I think he’ll play. If it’s not a crack, there’s still about eight or nine days, he should be okay,” concluded Shastri.