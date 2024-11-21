Captain disheartened after Blind T20 WC withdrawal

New Delhi: Captain Durga Rao Tompaki on Wednesday said it is disheartening to miss out on the chance to compete in the T20 Blind Cricket World Cup in Pakistan following India’s withdrawal from the tournament while the national federation described the development as a “setback”.

The Indian team withdrew from the tournament after the government denied permission to travel to Pakistan due to security concerns. The Indian team was supposed to cross the Wagah border on Wednesday for the event, scheduled to begin on Saturday.

“We play with passion, and we represent our country with immense pride. We have always looked forward to competing at the biggest stage, and it is disheartening to miss out on this opportunity,” Tompaki said in a media release.

“However, we know that the next World Cup is just around the corner, and we remain committed to our training and preparation.” The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) had conducted a 25-day training camp in New Delhi before selecting the World Cup squad.

“We have had a successful coaching camp and have seen emerging talent that we believe can lead our team to greater heights. It’s time to nurture these talents and ensure that our team is ready when the next tournament comes,” Tompaki added.