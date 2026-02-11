  1. Home
CCOB, Hubli shine at Valluvar Nagar Football Challenge

  • Created On:  11 Feb 2026 11:46 AM IST
CCOB, Hubli shine at Valluvar Nagar Football Challenge
Members of CCOB and Hubli Football Team celebrate with their trophies at the Valluvar Nagar Football Stadium, Kapra. CCOB emerged champions in the U-15 category with Valluvar Nagar Football Club finishing runners-up, while Hubli clinched the Senior title, relegating Hyderabad Sporting Club to second place, in the three-day Valluvar Nagar Football Challenge Prize Money Tournament 2026 held from February 6 to 8 under floodlights.

The event was graced by chief guest G P Palguna, Secretary, Telangana Football Association and AIFF Executive Committee member, along with former footballer Rajender, President, Ranga Reddy District Football Association, and guest of honour Swarnaraj Sivamani, Corporator, Kapra Division.

Valluvar Nagar Football Tournament 2026youth and senior football championsgrassroots footballHyderabadTelangana football associationlocal club sports competition
