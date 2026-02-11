CCOB, Hubli shine at Valluvar Nagar Football Challenge

Members of CCOB and Hubli Football Team celebrate with their trophies at the Valluvar Nagar Football Stadium, Kapra. CCOB emerged champions in the U-15 category with Valluvar Nagar Football Club finishing runners-up, while Hubli clinched the Senior title, relegating Hyderabad Sporting Club to second place, in the three-day Valluvar Nagar Football Challenge Prize Money Tournament 2026 held from February 6 to 8 under floodlights.

The event was graced by chief guest G P Palguna, Secretary, Telangana Football Association and AIFF Executive Committee member, along with former footballer Rajender, President, Ranga Reddy District Football Association, and guest of honour Swarnaraj Sivamani, Corporator, Kapra Division.