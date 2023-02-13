Champions League back with Messi, Mbappé doubt, legal drama

London: The Champions League returns on Tuesday to a very different European soccer scene than it was before a three-month midseason break.

In the interim, Lionel Messi won his first World Cup title. Kylian Mbappé almost won his second, then got injured. Early-season favourites for the European title fell into slumps at home.

Meanwhile, one standout team before the World Cup, Napoli, has marched on and aims for its first quarterfinal place in the competition's 68-year history. Off the field, the Super League project that tried to effectively kill the Champions League met a serious legal setback, and English title holder Manchester City faces Premier League charges of financial wrongdoing that could one day stop the club entering future Champions Leagues. It adds up to plenty of drama even before soccer's most prized club competition resumes with a stellar game between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich. A rematch of the 2020 final won by Bayern pairs two powers that helped stop the Super League in 2021 by refusing to join it. What it was not expected to have at Parc des Princes were the goalscorer and goalkeeper with the best records from the group stage.

Mbappé, who scored seven goals across five different Champions League games in the fall, was set to miss most of February with a thigh injury. He made a surprise return to training on Sunday. Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer's season is over because he broke a leg skiing on a vacation taken after Germany's quick exit from the World Cup.

The other game on Tuesday pairs AC Milan and Tottenham, two of the seven round-of-16 teams that are currently outside the Champions League qualifying places in their domestic leagues. Chelsea is another and visits Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, when Club Brugge hosts Benfica. Four more first-leg games are scheduled Feb. 21-22.