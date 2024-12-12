Champions Trophy 2025 Host Change? Indian Broadcaster's Promo Sparks Controversy

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will take place in February and March 2025. People are talking about it not because of the matches, but because of a video made by Star Sports India to promote the event. The video has caused a lot of talk because it doesn’t mention that Pakistan is the host country. This has upset some people because Pakistan is hosting the tournament, and the video seems to ignore that important fact.

The video features famous cricket players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Pat Cummins. However, it does not mention Pakistan as the host, even though Pakistan is the one hosting the event.

The video has upset many people as it is wrong not to show Pakistan which is hosting the tournament. Pakistan was given the right to host the Champions Trophy in 2021. This is the first time Pakistan will host an ICC event since the 1996 World Cup.

There are also problems between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). India does not want to travel to Pakistan because of safety concerns. So there are high changes that the tournament may be held in the hybrid model. Under this model, most of the matches will happen in Pakistan, but India's games will be played in another country, like the United Arab Emirates.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, has said that the country’s pride should not be hurt. The PCB wants to make sure that Pakistan’s role as the host is respected. Some people think the fight is about politics and not about cricket anymore.

Fans from both countries have shared their thoughts on social media. While a few think the video is unfair to Pakistan, others want the discussion to be about cricket and not about politics. Everyone is waiting to see what will happen next and if the ICC will fix the problem.