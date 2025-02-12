Champions Trophy: Banton replaces injured Bethell in England squad

Dubai: England have named Tom Banton as a replacement for the injured Jacob Bethell in their 15-member squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, starting from February 19 in Pakistan and the UAE.

Bethell suffered a left hamstring injury during the ongoing ODI series against India, where he impressed with a half-century in the opening game. The young batter’s promising performances had made him a key part of England’s plans, but the injury setback has ruled him out of the marquee event.

Banton, who also replaced Bethell in the ongoing ODI series against India, has earned his call-up on the back of scintillating form in the International League T20 (ILT20) in the UAE.

The wicketkeeper-batter has been the tournament’s standout performer, amassing 493 runs from 11 innings at a remarkable average of 54.77, including two centuries. His explosive batting displays have placed him as the leading run-scorer in the competition, reinforcing his credentials for England’s white-ball setup.

The right-hander made his ODI debut for England in 2020 but has only featured in six matches, accumulating 134 runs. However, his recent form suggests he could play a vital role in England’s Champions Trophy campaign.

England's Champions Trophy campaign kicks off on February 22, against Australia in Lahore.

England’s Updated Squad for Champions Trophy 2025:

Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood.

England’s group stage fixtures:

February 22: England vs Australia, Lahore

February 26: England vs Afghanistan, Lahore

March 1: England vs South Africa, Karachi