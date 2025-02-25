Champions Trophy: England, Afghanistan face must-win battle in Lahore

Lahore: England and Afghanistan will lock horns in a high-stakes Group B encounter on Wednesday, at Gaddafi Stadium, as both teams search for their first win in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. With a loss already in the books for both sides, another defeat could severely dent their chances of progressing to the knockout stage, making this a virtual do-or-die contest.

England came into the tournament with high expectations but were left stunned in their opening match against Australia. Despite Ben Duckett’s heroic 165-run knock, the Three Lions failed to defend 352, exposing their bowling frailties.

Adding to their woes, pacer Brydon Carse has been ruled out due to injury, which could prompt the inclusion of young leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed to bolster the spin attack alongside Adil Rashid.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, were outclassed by South Africa in their opening clash. Chasing 316 in Karachi, they faltered at 208 despite a valiant 90-run effort from Rahmat Shah. The Afghan side will look to put that defeat behind them and draw inspiration from their historic victory over England in the 2023 World Cup, where they stunned the cricketing world with a 69-run triumph.

Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium has already witnessed high-scoring thrillers in this tournament, with the Australia-England clash being a prime example. The pitch is expected to be a batting paradise once again, meaning bowlers will have to be at their absolute best to contain the opposition.

The weather forecast is favourable, with clear skies and temperatures in the 20s, ensuring no interruptions in play. Given the conditions, a score in excess of 320 could well be on the cards, making it crucial for both teams to strategise their bowling plans effectively.

Afghanistan’s explosive opener Gurbaz will face a stern test against England’s pace spearhead. If Gurbaz can negate Archer’s early threat, Afghanistan could set the tone for a competitive total.

Duckett, fresh off his record-breaking 165, will once again be England’s mainstay at the crease. Left-arm pacer Farooqi, however, will be keen to make early inroads and remove the southpaw before he settles in.

England’s captain has struggled against quality leg-spin in the past, and Rashid Khan will look to exploit that vulnerability. Buttler’s ability to counter Rashid’s variations could decide England’s fortunes in the middle overs.

England and Afghanistan have faced off three times in ODIs, all in the last three editions of the ICC World Cup. England dominated the 2015 and 2019 encounters with nine-wicket and 150-run victories, respectively. However, Afghanistan turned the tables in 2023 with a stunning 69-run win.

When: February 26, Wednesday

Where: Gaddafi Stadium

Time: The match is scheduled to begin at 2:30 pm IST while the toss will take place at 2 pm.

Broadcast details: The match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: The match will be live-streamed on JioHotstar.

Squads:

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Malik, Naveed Zadran. Reserves: Darwish Rasooli, Bilal Sami

England: Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Harry Brook, Rehan Ahmed, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood