Chelsea Beat Esperance 3-0 to Set Up Club World Cup Clash with Benfica

Chelsea beat Esperance of Tunisia 3-0 on Tuesday in the Club World Cup. With this win, they have reached the last-16 stage. They will now face Benfica.

Benfica earlier defeated Bayern Munich 1-0 during a hot afternoon in Charlotte. Andreas Schjelderup scored the only goal in the 13th minute after a pass from Fredrik Aursnes. This was Benfica’s first competitive win over Bayern in 14 meetings.

The last-16 match between Chelsea and Benfica will take place in Charlotte on Saturday.