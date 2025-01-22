Chikitha wins gold in Telangana State Jr Archery C’ship

Hyderabad: In the Telangana State Junior Archery Championship Peddapalli archer T Chikitha Rao won the gold medal in the Compound category, by scoring 697 points. N. Manasa (Ranga Reddy) won the silver and M. Shreshtha Reddy (Hyderabad) won the bronze.

More than 200 archers participated in these state-level competitions (Recurve and Compound categories) being held here at Kollur Delhi Public School (DPS).

Chikitha, who was selected for the Senior Archery World Cup and Junior Asia Cup after her stellar performance in the national trials held last week, was felicitated by State Archery Association President T. Raju and DPS Correspondent T S Pawan Kalyan.

Speaking on the occasion, Pawan said, “by setting up an Archery Academy in Kollur DPS, we are preparing young archers who will make the country proud and that more international level archers will come from the state in future.”

DPS Chairman T. Bheemsen, Vice Chairman T.V. Pranoy Kumar, State Archery Association Secretary Arvind and others participated in this program.