Live
- Tipu Sultan Water Supply Remark Sparks Political Row in Karnataka
- KL Deemed to be University Launches “Skill Palaver” – A Project-Based Learning Hackathon to Strengthen Industry Readiness
- Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) Celebrates 16 Glorious Years of ANTHE with the Launch of ANTHE 2025
- Aon appoints Sushant Sarin as Head of Strategy and Commercial Risk Solutions for India
- Molahalli Shivarao Remembered as Cooperative Pioneer at 145th Birth Anniversary
- Engineering Students from Moodbidri Win State Honours for Eco-Friendly Innovation
- Signature Global Receives CARE A+ Rating for ₹875 Crore Non-Convertible Debentures
- ABD’s Sterling Reserve B7 spreads its magic with a new blend in -Hyderabad
- Becker Partners Exclusively with Simandhar in India — A New Era Begins for Commerce Students in CPA, CMA & Global Accounting Careers
- UP: Four arrested with centuries-old stolen idols from Bahraich temple
Chris Woakes’ Grit Stuns Fans Despite India’s Victory in 5th Test
In the 5th Test between India and England, Chris Woakes earned admiration for his bravery.
In the last Test match between India and England, something very special happened. It wasn’t just about who won or lost — it was about courage and team spirit.
England’s player Chris Woakes was badly injured while fielding. He injured his left shoulder and couldn’t use his left arm at all. Still, he came out to bat, holding bat in his right hand. He arm was in a sling, standing strong, to support his teammate.
The crowd at The Oval gave him a big round of applause. Even Indian fans stood up and clapped for him. Woakes didn’t face a single ball, but his bravery inspired everyone.
Although England lost the match by just 7 runs, Woakes became a true hero. His act showed that cricket is not only about winning, but also about never giving up — even when you’re hurt.
England cricket fans will remember for a long time. It reminds us that real heroes are not just the ones who score runs or take wickets — but also those who fight for their team till the end.