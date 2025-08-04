Chris Woakes’ Grit Stuns Fans Despite India’s Victory in 5th Test

In the last Test match between India and England, something very special happened. It wasn’t just about who won or lost — it was about courage and team spirit.

England’s player Chris Woakes was badly injured while fielding. He injured his left shoulder and couldn’t use his left arm at all. Still, he came out to bat, holding bat in his right hand. He arm was in a sling, standing strong, to support his teammate.

The crowd at The Oval gave him a big round of applause. Even Indian fans stood up and clapped for him. Woakes didn’t face a single ball, but his bravery inspired everyone.

Although England lost the match by just 7 runs, Woakes became a true hero. His act showed that cricket is not only about winning, but also about never giving up — even when you’re hurt.

England cricket fans will remember for a long time. It reminds us that real heroes are not just the ones who score runs or take wickets — but also those who fight for their team till the end.