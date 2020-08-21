Clean slate: Styria to stoke the MotoGP competition flame

Spielberg (Austria): The BMW M Grand Prix of Styria is going to see every rider find improvements, meaning we're set for another unpredictable weekend of MotoGP™. That's the opinion of the riders who faced the media in the pre-event Press Conference, with Austrian GP race winner Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team) being joined by World Championship leader Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT), 2020 Red Bull Ring podium finishes Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) and Jack Miller (Pramac Racing), Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) and Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP).

The riders may be attacking the same piece of asphalt this weekend, but that doesn't mean we're going to see the same result. Dovizioso beat Mir by 1.3 seconds on Sunday but the Italian isn't taking it for granted that he's going to have the upper hand again at the Styrian GP. Dovizioso has a wise head on his shoulders and knows that other riders and teams are going to be making strides forward, with the data gathered from the Austrian GP – including him and Ducati.

"We try something new every time we do a race. You can understand a lot of things, more so than the practice sessions, so it's normal for everyone. I think that we showed really good speed in the race, but I still don't feel good mid-corner and on exit," said Dovizioso, when asked whether or not he'll be trying some different settings in order to try and gain more speed around the Red Bull Ring.

"We have to be better, and especially because we can bring that to upcoming tracks. Some competitors will be stronger this week because they couldn't get the result last time and so they will be hungry and like everyone, they will have seen things in the race. For sure, the weather will decide things. I think it will be hot tomorrow and maybe Sunday not so much, but I think it will be a different weekend."

One of those looking to be stronger is Quartararo. An eighth-place finish less than a week ago saw Dovizioso cut the gap to 11 points between the leading duo in the title fight, with the 21-year-old explaining how he thinks the title race is wide open.