Indian Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has been strongly urged by Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Vijay Vasanth to award Ravichandran Ashwin the coveted Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award after the off-spinner retired from international cricket.

After an exciting draw in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Ashwin, who just announced his retirement from international cricket, ended his illustrious career after the third Test in the Ind vs. Aus series. Ashwin and Indian captain Rohit Sharma confirmed his retirement at the post-match news conference on Thursday following the series' final Test match in Brisbane.

Ashwin was spotted hugging teammate Virat Kohli in the dressing room after the game, which sparked increased speculation about the announcement. For one of the most successful and well-respected bowlers in India, his retirement signifies the end of an era.

Ashwin took 537 wickets in 106 Test matches during his illustrious career. Only Anil Kumble (619) has taken more wickets in Test cricket history than he has, making him the seventh-highest wicket-taker in history. With 37 five-wicket hauls, Ashwin is second only to Muttiah Muralitharan (67) in the history of Test cricket.

Along with his success in Test matches, Ashwin was a vital part of India's limited-overs cricket team. He took 228 wickets in 181 games of different forms, 156 of which were in ODIs and 72 in T20Is. He was a standout player in the India vs. Australia series over the years, and his contributions were crucial to India's victories in the 2011 World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Vijay Vasanth acknowledges Ashwin's exceptional contribution to Indian cricket by requesting the Khel Ratna. With 765 wickets in all formats, Ashwin has a strong legacy as the second-highest wicket-taker in Indian cricket history. With the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which has demonstrated his unparalleled impact on Indian cricket, it is clear that he has

Vasanth's plea may or may not be granted by the Sports Ministry, but Ashwin is a worthy contender for India's greatest sporting distinction because of his accomplishments in the Ind vs. Aus series and internationally.