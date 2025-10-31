2nd T20I: Ball is coming out nicely in whatever format I am playing, says Hazlewood

Melbourne: Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood said the ball has been coming out nicely out of his hand in whichever format he’s playing after being named Player of the Match for his incisive spell in the four-wicket win over India in the second T20I and taking a 1-0 lead in the five-match series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.

India’s innings never quite recovered from a top-order collapse triggered by Hazlewood, whose sensational spell of 3-13 ensured the visitors were four down in the Power-play. Thanks to Hazlewood extracting seam movement and bounce, India were bowled out for 125, which Australia chased down with 40 balls remaining.

“The ball feels like it’s coming out nicely at the moment, in whatever format I’m turning up and playing. So, not much needed to change on a wicket like that - there’s enough there for all the quicks. Just about putting the ball in the right areas, don't try too much, and seeing what happens,” he said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

He also credited his recent run of games across formats and locations for his rhythm. “Not a lot different, really. Minor tweaks here and there, as always, everything’s improving. I think just playing continuous cricket has helped – we’ve been up north playing a few games, then over in New Zealand, now here, West Indies in the winter… I’ve just been going from one series to the next, playing the majority of the games, resting when needed. Everything feels in a good place and ready to go.”

He further praised the other bowlers for supporting him very well. “Absolutely. There’s no better place to learn than out here, in front of 80-odd thousand people, against a high-quality team.”

“I’ve been really happy with what I’ve seen from the other end over the last few games – even in the one-day games, Bartt's been on fire. Nath does his job every time he turns up, puts in a 100% and bowls some really tough overs. We’re building a nice group of quicks who’ll be fighting for spots in time to come.”

Looking ahead, Hazlewood confirmed that his involvement in the T20I series is done due to focus on the Ashes. “Heading home tomorrow. I’ll have a week to prepare for the Shield game against Victoria at the SCG, then we head to Perth for the first Test. It’s important to get that red ball rhythm in, bowl consecutive overs, spend big days in the field – tick that off and then it's Perth.”

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh echoed Hazlewood’s impact and praised the team’s collective bowling effort. “Exactly - we got a good toss to win – there was a bit of moisture underneath. Hoff (Hazlewood) is a great bowler, and when there’s a little in the surface, he makes it count. I thought we bowled collectively really well, kept attacking for wickets, and set the game up nicely.”

Marsh also spoke about Australia’s squad-building strategy post the last T20 World Cup. “Since the last World Cup, we've really tried to build out a squad of hopefully 25 players that can, if needed, if required, come to the World Cup and really feel a part of this team and feel connected to everyone. So, we've got some great young talent coming through Australian cricket, and the guys were brilliant tonight.”

Asked about his partnership with Travis Head at the top, Marsh said, “I was a bit nervous at 10 off 10, but got going again. Head at the other end takes the pressure off, as he always does. So, nice to get the chase done. I have so much respect for the Indian cricket team, and it's going to be a great three games.”



