3rd Test: Akash-Bumrah salvage follow-on for India on rain-hit Day 4

Brisbane: The entertaining partnership between Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep for the 10th wicket stole the show on Day 4 as the duo saved India from follow-on and guided the side to 252/9 in 74.5 overs at stumps in the third Test against Australia on Tuesday.

In the last session of the day, India were in deep trouble after the dismissal of Ravindra Jadeja (77) as they were 33 runs behind the follow-on total. Akash joined his senior bowling partner in the middle and went on to play a memorable knock for India as the pair stitched an unbeaten 39-run partnership off 51 balls to frustrate Australia on the rain-marred day.

Despite playing his first Test on foreign soil, Akash displayed remarkable commitment and determination to face Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins in the final session of the day. With Bumrah on the other end, Akash not only played cautiously but also hit Starc for four on cut. Before that, Bumrah also hit a six off Cummins over fine leg.

In the final over of the session, Akash edged over gully to get a boundary off Cummins to avoid a follow-on which was celebrated by the Indian dressing room and the fans in the stadium. After winning the first battle, just a ball later, Akash opened his arms and smashed Cummins for a six over midwicket which left Virat Kohli and others in awe.

Akash remained unbeaten on 27 off 31 balls while Bumrah went not out on 10 runs as stumps were called early due to bad lights. India still trail by 193 runs and the possible result of the match depends on the weather conditions on Wednesday.

Earlier, Jadeja's composed half-century dragged India to 201/7 at tea in the rain-interrupted second session. India lost Nitish Kumar Reddy (16) and added 34 runs in 13.2 overs of the truncated session as the rain gods helped the touring party with regular interruptions since the start of play on Day 4.

Post lunch, Jadeja and Nitish Kumar Reddy weathered the storm and tackled Australian pacers Cummins and Starc well as Josh Hazlewood's calf injury restricted him to just one over in the day. The duo stitched a 53-run stand before Cummins dismissed Reddy on an inside edge that hit the stumps.

In the opening session of the day, Australia bagged two crucial wickets of Rohit Sharma (10) and Rahul (84) while India added 116 runs to the scoreboard in the extended opening session which saw 32 overs being bowled despite a brief rain interruption.

It was not an ideal start for Australia as Steve Smith dropped Rahul on the first ball of the day at the second slip off Pat Cummins. Rahul was batting on 33 at that time and went on to add 51 more runs to his tally before Smith finally redeemed himself at first slip off Nathan Lyon.

Resuming from an overnight score of 51/4, India desperately needed someone to step up and show resilience. Rahul rose to the challenge and appeared a class apart from his teammates. The Aussies set an attacking field with three slips and a gully, leaving gaps in the covers and point region, tempting Rahul to play his trademark drives. However, he was astute enough to resist the temptation, only going for the shot when the bowlers pitched the ball firmly into his driving zone. He struck his second half-century of the series.

For Australia, Cummins and Starc shared seven wickets between them while Lyon and Hazlewood shared one scalp apiece.

Brief scores: India 252/9 in 74.5 overs (KL Rahul 84, Ravindra Jadeja 77; Pat Cummins 4-80, Mitchell Starc 3-83) trail Australia 445 (Travis Head 152, Steve Smith 101; Jasprit Bumrah 6-76) by 193 runs.



