3rd Test: I still want to play Test cricket, really passionate about it, says Rahane

London: Veteran batter Ajinkya Rahane said he still has a desire to play Tests for India, and added that he is still passionate about playing for the country in the longer format. In 85 Tests, Rahane has made 5077 runs at an average of 38.46, including hitting 12 centuries and 26 fifties.

“First of all, it's good to be here. I still want to play Test cricket, I am really passionate about playing Test cricket. At this moment, I'm enjoying my cricket. Just here for a few days, I carried my trainers, my training clothes, so that I can keep myself fit. Our domestic season is starting, so the preparation has just begun," said Rahane on Sky Sports’ broadcast during lunch break.

Rahane last played a Test match for India against the West Indies at Port of Spain in July 2023, a tour where he also served as the side’s vice-captain. Since then, he has been playing domestic cricket and leading Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy, including making them win the prestigious championship in 2023/24.

“For me it is about focusing on the controlables. Frankly, I tried to have conversations with the selectors but I got no response. What I can do is keep playing. I love Test cricket. I love playing with the red ball. It is a passion," added Rahane

Rahane, 37, also captained India in six games, and won four of them, including being the stand-in skipper when Virat Kohli was on paternity leave while winning 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy Series 2-1 in Australia.

"Every captain must have their own style. When I became the Test captain I always wanted to back my style and thinking and instinct. For me it was about staying true to my character, backing my instincts," he concluded.



