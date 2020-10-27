AB de Villiers won’t play for Brisbane Heat in Big Bash League – Here’s why 

Brisbane Heat have confirmed they will be without AB de Villiers for the upcoming edition of Big Bash League (BBL).



De Villiers, who was signed by Brisbane Heat last season, has ruled himself out of BBL 2020-21 as he is expecting his third child with wife Danielle and also because of the uncertainty of travelling to Australia amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's exciting for Danielle and me with the arrival of our new baby very soon. So, with a young, growing family, and the uncertainty around travel and conditions due to COVID-19, we reluctantly decided it wasn't going to be this season," de Villiers said in a Brisbane Heat statement.









The South African scored 146 runs at an average of 24.33 last season. De Villiers, who is currently playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the UAE, further said that he was "very open" to returning to Brisbane Heat in the future.

"The team didn't get the results we were hoping for [last season] and I consider there is some unfinished business to deal with," added de Villiers in the statement

that was shared by Brisbane Heat on social media.

Meanwhile, Brisbane Heat head coach Darren Lehmann said he respected de Villiers' decision, while he also hoped to have the Proteas player back at the club at some point beyond the upcoming 10th edition.

"We have always stressed the importance of family within the Heat and this is an instance where we fully back any decisions that AB makes in this regard. We'll stay in contact and see what develops. He has been in excellent touch in the IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore, so he obviously remains a player we'd like to keep working with when the circumstances allow," added Lehmann.

While Brisbane Heat are unable to re-sign de Villiers, Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman has returned to Brisbane Heat. The World No. 2 T20I spinner has joined England's Tom Banton as Brisbane Heat's two overseas signings.

"I know Mujeeb enjoys coming to Brisbane and the challenge of playing in the BBL so it's exciting he is coming back," Lehmann said about the spinner, who along with Banton is also playing in the IPL 2020 as of now.