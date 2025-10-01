Abhishek Sharma Breaks ICC T20I Batting Record with 931 Rating Points

Indian cricket player Abhishek Sharma has made a new record in the ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings. He got 931 points, which is now the highest score ever for a T20I batsman.

He made this record after playing very well in the Asia Cup 2025 in the United Arab Emirates. He was also named the Player of the Series.

Abhishek is 25 years old and bats with his left hand. He broke the old record of 919 points, which was made by England’s Dawid Malan in 2020.

He reached the new high after scoring 61 runs against Sri Lanka and 75 runs against Bangladesh. He ended the tournament with 926 points, which is 82 more than England’s Phil Salt, who is in second place.

Another Indian batsman, Tilak Varma, also did a good job. He scored 49 not out against Sri Lanka and 69 not out against Pakistan. He gained 28 points and is now in third place in the rankings.