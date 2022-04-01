After Dhoni, now it's Suresh Raina to announce his retirement

It's been a couple of weeks since Dhoni has retired and handed over his captaincy of Chennai Super Kings to Ravindra Jadeja before the commencement of the T20 League. The latest buzz is that his former teammate Suresh Raina may announce his retirement from all forms of cricket in the coming future.

Raina had already retired from international cricket, but he played in the IPL. However, Raina was not selected by any team at the IPL 2022 big auction last month in Bengaluru.

Nevertheless, he appeared in 205 IPL games, scoring 5,528 runs at an average of 32.52 and a strike rate of 136.76 with 139 fifties.

He is now doing cricket commentary for the IPL 2022. If the latest buzz is true, we should see if some other senior player may announce his retirement, following the footsteps of MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina.