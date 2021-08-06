Anderson dismisses Rahul to become 3rd highest wicket-taker in Tests [Watch]

England fast bowler James Anderson surpassed Anil Kumble to become the third leading wicket-taker in Test cricket on Friday.



Anderson clinched the milestone on Day three of the ongoing first Test between India and England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

Legendary spinner Kumble, who had a 18-year long Test career, bagged 619 wickets in 132 matches for India in the longest format.









With the wicket of India captain Virat Kohli on Thursday, Anderson had gone level with Kumble. The English pacer surpassed Kumble in the list of most wickets in the red-ball format by dismissing opening batsman KL Rahul, whose gritty knock of 84 off 214 balls ended in the 69th over. It was Rahul's 12th half-century in Tests. In his very next over, Anderson also dismissed Shardul Thakur to take his tally of Test wickets to 621.





YESSS @jimmy9 moves past Anil Kumble to become the third highest wicket-taker in Test cricket history!!



Sri Lanka spin legend Muthai Murlidharan and Australia's Shane Warne hold the top two spots in the list of most Test wickets – 800 and 708 scalps respectively. For such a long time, the top three bowlers in Test cricket had been spinners. This further testifies the weightage of Anderson's achievement of going past Kumble.

Former Australia quick Glenn McGrath and England's Stuart Broad complete the top five of the list of leading wicket-takers in Test cricket. McGrath bagged 563 wickets in 124 Tests, while Broad has 523 Test wickets to his name.

Rahul was clearly seen upset with himself after getting out to Anderson on Friday. The underway Test in Nottingham is Rahul's first appearance for India in the whites since 2019. While he missed out on a century, Rahul became only the fourth Indian opener to score two 80+ scores in England this century after Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag and Murali Vijay.

England captain Joe Root won the toss and opted to bat in the ongoing first Test. An exceptional performance from the Indian bowling attack bundled the hosts out for 183. Jasprit Bumrah led the attack from the front as he finished with 4 for 46, while the other wickets went to Mohammed Shami (3 for 28), Mohammed Siraj (1 for 48) and Thakur (2 for 41).

Thanks to half-centuries from Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja, India already have a lead of 55 runs.