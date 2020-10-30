Aus recall Henriques for limited-overs series against India

Melbourne : All-rounder Moises Henriques has been recalled to the Australian side for the upcoming limited-overs series against India.

Henriques, who led the Sydney Sixers to the Big Bash League title last summer with a season strike rate of just under 150, has so far played 11 ODIs and 11 T20Is in Australian colours. His last appearance came against India in a T20I in Guhawati in 2017.

"Moises is a tremendous cricketer with loads of experience and is a great person to have around the group. His form was extremely impressive in leading the Sixers to the BBL title last summer and he has played well at the start of this season," National selector Trevor Hohns said.

Meanwhile, batting all-rounder Cameron Green has earned his maiden call-up. The 21-year-old has played only nine one-day games for Western Australia and 13 T20s for Perth Scorchers, but has made waves in the domestic circuit with his impressive first-class outings.

All-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who sustained an ankle injury in the early part of the ongoing Indian Premier League, has been left out on advice from the medical staff.

Australia and India will compete in three ODIs starting November 27. The ODIs will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (November 27, 29) and Manuka Oval, Canberra (December 2). That will be followed by the three-match T20I series at Manuka Oval, Canberra (December 4) and the SCG (December 6, 8).