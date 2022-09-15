Australia vice-captain Rachael Haynes retires from international cricket

Australia vice-captain Rachael Haynes has announced her retirement from international cricket, making it clear that the upcoming eighth edition of the Women's Big Bash League will be her last outing.

Haynes confirmed she has also played her last domestic match for New South Wales, while WBBL|08 will be her last for the Sydney Thunder.

"Not only one of the greatest players of her generation, @RachaelHaynes has been an outstanding contributor to the culture of our team. Congrats on an incredible career, Rach. We'll miss you," said the official handle of the Australian Women's Cricket Team.

In a career spanning more than a decade, Haynes played 84 Twenty20 Internationals, 77 One-Day Internationals and six Tests.

A top-order batter, Haynes scored nearly 3,818 international runs across all three formats, including 98 on her Test debut against England in 2009, two ODI centuries and 19 half-centuries. The left-hander also claimed 13 wickets and is also a good fielder.

Haynes first captained Australia during her second stint in the side, leading the team at the 2017 ICC Women's World Cup with Meg Lanning battling a shoulder issue, said a report in cricket.com.au.

In 2018 Haynes was named Australian vice-captain, playing pivotal roles in Australia's ICC Women's T20 World Cup victories in 2018 an 2020, Women's World Cup win in 2022 and historic Commonwealth Games gold medal run in July, the report added.

Haynes thanked all those who played a role in her success as a cricketer.

"Playing at this level isn't possible without the support of many people. From clubs, states, coaches, family and friends, I'm so grateful to those who helped me along the way. In particular, I want to thank my parents Ian and Jenni, and partner Leah for their unwavering support," Haynes said after announcing her decision.

"To all the teammates across my career, you are the reason I've played as long as I have. You've inspired me to be better every day. I've learnt something from all of you, on and off the field. You've challenged me as a player, helped me grow as a person and most importantly, made cricket fun," she said.

"One of the great things about having a long career is watching those around you develop. I'm extremely proud of the way this team has brought players in and nurtured their development. The ability to help players transition smoothly has been instrumental to our team's success. To be a leader within this environment has been the greatest privilege of my career," she added.

Cricket Australia Chief Executive Officer, Nick Hockley said: "On behalf of everyone at Cricket Australia I'd like to congratulate Rachael on an amazing career and also recognise the outstanding contribution she has made off the field.

"Rachael's calm and assured leadership has played a key role in Australia becoming one of the most successful sporting teams in history. She will go down as a great of the game.

"Rachael has been an inspirational figure for kids coming into the game and to her many teammates and has played an integral part in the advancement of cricket as a sport for women and girls, both here in Australia and around the world," he was quoted as saying in a release.

Hockley hoped that Haynes will maintain her close connection with the game ever after her retirement.

"We look forward to watching Rachael in the WBBL this season and hope she maintains a close connection to the game in coming years," he said.