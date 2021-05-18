Australian bowlers issue statement in ball-tampering row: 'Disappointing to use integrity questioned'

Australia's bowling unit comprising of Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Nathan Lyon issued a statement on Tuesday, denying having any prior knowledge of the ball-tampering tactic that was carried on during the Cape Town Test in 2018.

The bowlers released the statement after Cameron Bancroft, who was caught on the big screen tampering with the ball, recently said that it was "pretty probably self-explanatory" that the bowlers were aware of the plan.



Here is the full statement from the four bowlers, reported by cricket.com.au:



"We pride ourselves on our honesty. So it's been disappointing to see that our integrity has been questioned by some journalists and past players in recent days in regard to the Cape Town Test of 2018.



"We have already answered questions many times on this issue, but we feel compelled to put the key facts on the record again:



* We did not know a foreign substance was taken onto the field to alter the condition of the ball until we saw the images on the big screen at Newlands



* And to those who, despite the absence of evidence, insist that 'we must have known' about the use of a foreign substance simply because we are bowlers, we say this: The umpires during that Test match, Nigel Llong and Richard Illingworth, both very respected and experienced umpires, inspected the ball after the images surfaced on the TV coverage and did not change it because there was no sign of damage.

"None of this excuses what happened on the field that day at Newlands. It was wrong and it should never have happened.

"We've all learned valuable lessons and we'd like to think the public can see a change for the better in terms of the way we play, the way we behave and respect the game. Our commitment to improving as people and players will continue.



"We respectfully request an end to the rumour-mongering and innuendo.



"It has gone on too long and it is time to move on."



Meanwhile, on being approached by Cricket Australia once again regarding the ball-tampering incident, after three years, Bancroft has confirmed that he has no new evidence to present.



"Our integrity unit reached out to Cam off the back of the media report and asked him directly whether he had any new information since the original investigation, and he's come back and confirmed overnight that he has no new information. So we thank Cam for confirming that," Cricket Australia's interim CEO, Nick Hockley told cricket.com.au.



In March 2018, Australian cricket witnessed one of their darkest days when their then leaders Steve Smith and David Warner, along with young opening batsman Bancroft were found guilty in the infamous ball-tampering controversy.



While Bancroft was handed a nine-month suspension by Cricket Australia for executing the ball-tampering during the Cape Town Test in March 2018, Smith and Warner were slapped with a year's ban. It was revealed later that while then-captain Smith had not done anything to stop the infamous tactic from being employed, his deputy Warner had instructed Bancroft to tamper the ball.





