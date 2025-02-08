Live
Bangar advises Rohit Sharma to ‘keep it simple’ amid prolonged lean patch
Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has urged skipper Rohit Sharma to avoid overcomplicating his batting amid a concerning dip in form.
New Delhi: Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has urged skipper Rohit Sharma to avoid overcomplicating his batting amid a concerning dip in form.
Bangar believes Rohit should refrain from overanalysing his technique or indulging in excessive practice sessions, instead focusing on reflecting on his past successes to rediscover his rhythm.
Speaking on Star Sports, Bangar stressed that self-assessment and a simplified approach would be far more effective for Rohit rather than rigorous training. “A phase has come in his career where he hasn't scored runs. Sometimes practicing too much isn’t beneficial. He can probably spend a little time alone and watch the phase where he enjoyed a lot of success. Watch some videos and figure out what his habits and routines were,” Bangar advised.
"Sometimes all those things prove hugely beneficial if you have to regain your rhythm. You have to remind yourself what works for you. He shouldn't be too desperate in his thinking," he added.
Rohit's struggles were once again evident during India’s first ODI against England in Nagpur on Thursday. While India secured a victory, the skipper’s early dismissal for just two runs raised further concerns, especially with the Champions Trophy looming.
After enduring a forgettable Test season, where he accumulated only 164 runs in eight innings at an average of 10.93, Rohit was expected to find his rhythm in the ODI format. Playing in his hometown of Nagpur seemed like the perfect opportunity to regain confidence, but his struggles persisted.
With the Champions Trophy just weeks away, Rohit's dip in form has become a significant talking point. India will need their captain firing on all cylinders in crucial fixtures, and his recent performances have only heightened concerns about his confidence and rhythm.