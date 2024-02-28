Live
Just In
BCCI Announces 2023-24 Central Contracts: Terminates Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer’s central contracts
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has unveiled its highly anticipated list of central contracts for the 2023-24 season. Notably, star players Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja have been placed in the prestigious Grade A+ category, highlighting their pivotal roles in Indian cricket.
Here's the breakdown of the central contracts:
Grade A+ (4 Athletes): Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja
Grade A (6 Athletes): R Ashwin, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya
Grade B (5 Athletes): Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Yashasvi Jaiswal
Grade C (15 Athletes): Rinku Singh, Tilak Verma, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Shardul Thakur, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Mukesh Kumar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, KS Bharat, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Rajat Patidar
It's worth noting that Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer were conspicuously absent from the central contracts list, purportedly due to their reported non-compliance with directives to participate in the Ranji Trophy. This move by the BCCI underscores its commitment to enforcing discipline and accountability among players.