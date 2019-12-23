Bumrah returns for T20Is against Sri Lanka; Rohit, Shami rested

New Delhi : Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is all set to make a return to the national set-up as he has been included in both the T20I and ODI squads for Sri Lanka and Australia respectively.

While speculation was rife that he might have to wait till the Australia series for a comeback, the national selectors have decided to bring him in for the Lanka series.

Bumrah has been out of action post India's tour of West Indies in July-August due to a stress fracture on his back.

However, he trained with the Men in Blue at the nets during their practice session ahead of the second ODI of the recently-concluded three match series against the West Indies at the ACA-VDCA stadium.

The trainer and physio gave him the green signal and he was given the go-ahead to join the team.

As reported by IANS, the Indian team management had called Bumrah to Vizag to asses the pacer's recovery after undergoing rehabilitation for the stress fracture he suffered.

While his body was on auto-heal mode, he still went to UK for consultation as the BCCI didn't wish to take any chance with the pacer's back.

India play a full series against New Zealand after the T20I series against Sri Lanka and the ODI series against Australia and Bumrah is a must for that series.

Meanwhile, star opener Rohit Sharma and Mohammad Shami have been rested for the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka.

The national selectors also recalled opener Shikhar Dhawan in both the squads. Dhawan hurt his knee during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy recently and was ruled out of the both the T20I and ODI squads that played against the West Indies.

India will be playing three T20Is against Sri Lanka on January 5, 7 and 10 while the ODI series against Australia will be played from January 14 to 19.