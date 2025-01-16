Champions Trophy 2025: Harsha Bhogle Shares His Picks

India's Champions Trophy 2025 team will be announced soon. Harsha Bhogle, a well-known cricket commentator, has shared who he thinks should be in the team.

He thinks that Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill should start the game by batting first, meaning they will be the first two players to bat when the match begins. Bhogle also thinks that Yashasvi Jaiswal could be a good choice to bat first if needed. For the middle batting order, Bhogle believes Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer will play an important role in scoring runs for the team.. He thinks they will help the team score many runs.

For the wicketkeeper positions, he picked KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant, as they can both bat as well if needed. At number 8, Hardik Pandya will be part of the team.

Bhogle has also picked three fast bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, and Mohammed Shami. He has chosen three spinners as well: Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Washington Sundar, who will be part of the squad.

Bhogle said that two important players, Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah, might not play because of injuries. But if they get better, they will be added to the team.

The team has a good mix of strong batters and bowlers, making it a great choice for the Champions Trophy.