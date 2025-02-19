Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma Coughs Through Press Conference Amid Illness, Fans Concerned About Opening Match

On the eve of India's opening Group A match against Bangladesh in Dubai, Rohit Sharma addressed the media in a pre-match press conference, but his visible illness raised concerns. The Indian captain, who was coughing multiple times on camera, maintained his composure throughout the session. When offered water by a member of the local organizing committee, he politely declined, saying, "I am fine." However, fans were left wondering whether Sharma will be fit to play the opening game against Bangladesh.

The press conference coincided with the tournament opener between Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi. India’s first match, scheduled for February 20, will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. India’s next high-stakes clash against Pakistan will follow on February 23.

A key discussion point during the presser was India’s spin-heavy squad. Rohit clarified that the five spin-bowling options in the squad were an advantage, not a limitation, citing the all-round ability of players like Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Washington Sundar. "We have two spinners and three all-rounders. They give us depth with the bat," said the skipper.

The Champions Trophy will unfold entirely in Dubai for India, with the possibility of a final if they progress. Rohit emphasized the importance of adapting quickly to the conditions at the Dubai stadium. "It’s about assessing the pitch as quickly as possible and letting your instincts take over," he said.

Despite the packed cricket schedule and the risk of injuries, Rohit expressed confidence in India’s squad depth. "Representing your country is paramount. We might miss out on a few players due to injuries, but we have experienced cricketers to step in," he added.

With limited international fixtures leading up to the Champions Trophy, Rohit was satisfied with the team's preparation, especially from their series against England. "We didn’t have many games before the Champions Trophy, but the series against England helped us tick off most of our boxes," he noted.

The unpredictability of dew in Dubai’s conditions was also discussed, with Rohit acknowledging the challenge but remaining confident in India’s ability to tackle it. "If the conditions are overcast, we have the arsenal to combat that," he said.

As India gears up for their opening match, fans are keeping a close eye on Rohit Sharma’s health, hoping he is fit to lead the team against Bangladesh and beyond.