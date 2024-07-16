Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opens international cricket academy in Sydney, Australia

Indian Super League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings have opened their third overseas cricket academy. The Super Kings Academy’s third international destination is Sydney, Australia, with the first two international academies in Dallas, USA and Reading, United Kingdom.

Both the academies in the USA and UK are fully functional.



The Super Kings Academy in Sydney will function out of Cricket Central, 161, Silverwater Road, Sydney Olympic Park.



The academy will be fully functional from September and apart from cricket coaching for various age groups, the state-of-the-art centre will have indoor and outdoor training facilities for various sports. The academy will function all through the year.



CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan, in a media statement, said the aim of the Super Kings Academy in Australia is to help groom budding cricketers. “We are happy to extend our special journey with Australia, which began with the inception of IPL in 2008. Australia is a champion country with a strong sporting culture and rich cricketing legacy. The Super Kings Academy will tap into and help groom cricketers, both boys and girls, adding to the already strong system in the country,” he said.



The statement added that there will also be exchange programmes that will be facilitated between the academies soon. “Geographical boundaries are shrinking rapidly in cricket over the last few years. With presence in India, USA, UK and now Australia, we have the opportunity to develop the next generation of cricketers through our world class facilities, strong coaching curriculum, exchange programmes and more,” he added.



The first CSK academy was launched in April 2022 in Chennai. In India, the academy is currently operational in two locations in Chennai (Guru Nanak College in Velachery and Sri Ramachandra Medical College Porur) apart from one academy each in Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Salem, Trichy, Hosur, Tirunelveli, and Karaikudi in the state.

