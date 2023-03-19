Cricket enthusiasts heave a sigh of relief as ODI begins as per schedule in Visakhapatnam

Cricket enthusiasts heave a sigh of relief as clouds clear up for the second ODI match between India and Australia that commenced as per schedule at Dr. YSR Andhra Cricket Association -VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

The stadium was brimming with viewers as they made a beeline to the stands to cheer the cricket players.

The second One Day International match between India and Australia is scheduled to continue at the grounds till night in Visakhapatnam.

While the first session of the match started as per schedule from 1:30 pm, the second session is slated to begin from 5:45 pm.