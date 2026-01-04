Water Board launches action plan for water pollution-free in Hyderabad

The Water Board has unveiled a significant action plan aimed at transforming the city into a water pollution-free zone, according to Managing Director Ashok Reddy.

A special review meeting convened on Saturday at the Khairatabad headquarters focused on implementing measures to eliminate complaints regarding contaminated water.

During the meeting, MD Reddy instructed officials to gather comprehensive information on outdated pipelines across each division, alongside details pertaining to registered complaints of contaminated water. He emphasised the need to evaluate the condition of the pipelines in affected areas and to devise replacement plans within the next two months.

Additionally, to enhance the identification and resolution of contaminated water supply issues and leaks, the Water Board will employ a 'Pollution Identification Machine' utilising advanced robotic technology.