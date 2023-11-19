CWC 2023 Finals: Fans perform Puja in Kurnool for Team India's victory in World

With few hours to go for the finals of CWC 2023, the entire country is caught up in cricket fever, wishing India all the best. Fans are showing their enthusiasm expressing their unwavering support for the Indian team.



In a special gesture, cricket fans performed a pooja at the Dattasai temple in Emmiganur, Kurnool district by hitting 108 coconuts as part of the ritual, hoping for India's victory over Australia in the final match, which will take place in Ahmedabad. The youth participating in the pooja held national flags and chanted slogans in support of Team India.

Fans all over the country have been performing various religious ceremonies such as pujas, homam, and yagam to show their support for the team. After twelve years, Team India has made it to the finals, and there is a strong belief among fans that this time India will will World Cup trophy. Fans are sending their best wishes and support to Team India.







