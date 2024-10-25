David Warner’s lifetime leadership ban overturned by Cricket Australia

Hyderabad: Former Australia cricketer David Warner, who was banned from holding any leadership role in Cricket Australia due to his involvement in the sandpaper scandal during Australia’s Test match against South Africa in 2018, has had his leadership ban overturned after a review by Cricket Australia.

A three-member review panel told Cricket Australia’s Conduct Commission that Warner met the necessary criteria, including extreme remorse for his involvement in the sandpaper scandal, to have the ban lifted.

Warner can now hold any leadership position in Cricket Australia and leadership roles in all cricket tournaments and competitions under Cricket Australia.

The 37-year-old southpaw announced his retirement earlier this year after Australia’s Test series against Pakistan.

The three-member independent review panel panel confirmed that “according to the respectful and contrite tone of Warner’s responses, as well as the content impressed the Review Panel and led it to the unanimous view that he was sincere and genuine in acknowledging responsibility for the conduct and in his statement that he had extreme remorse for his conduct”.

The review panel considered references citing: “the contribution that Mr. Warner has made, and can make in the future, towards the development of young cricketers in Australia if they were given the opportunity to be led by Mr. Warner, his important continuing role in fostering interest in cricket especially with the South Asian community in Australia and generally.”

The hearing was necessitated after Warner appealed against the ban and be modified pursuant to Article 10 of the Code of Conduct, which was updated last year.

Cricket Australia’s chief executive Nick Hockley said the updated code of conduct would help players have any long-term sanctions reviewed and Warner benefitted from that. “In 2022 we updated the Code of Conduct to ensure there was a fair and rigorous process in place for all players and player support personnel to have long-term sanctions reviewed. I am pleased David (Warner) has chosen to have his sanction reviewed and that he will be eligible to take up leadership positions in Australian Cricket this summer,” Hockley said in a media statement.