Deepak Hooda: Pride for me playing for India, no matter if I'm scoring or not

Deepak Hooda has said "it's a matter of pride for me that I'm playing for India, no matter if I'm scoring or not" after scoring his maiden century for Team India.



Hooda became only the fourth Indian batsman to score a T20I century on Tuesday and he achieved the milestone during the second T20I against Ireland in Dublin. Hooda scored a 57-ball 104 as India posted 225 for 7 in 20 overs before winning the game by four runs.

With that, India secured a 2-0 series victory over Ireland and Hooda was named the Player of the Series for finishing as the leading run-scorer. The Rohtak-born batter scored 151 runs in two games at an average of 1515 and strike rate of 175.58.

In the first T20I, regular opener Ruturaj Gaikwad suffered a niggle and as a result, India asked Hooda to open. That was the first time he was actually opening an innings in the T20 format.

"I've never opened in an international game, but being a top-order batsman, you have to cope up to the challenges and you don't have any option. And if you don't have an option, then why don't you go there like a warrior. That's how I think, and things turned in my way. I'm happy about that," said Hooda at the post-match conference.

Despite his heroics, Hooda is aware that it won't be easy to retain his place in the Indian team. "To be honest, yes it is difficult to find a spot in the Indian team and then staying there. But at the same time when you're playing in India colours, that time you never think about yourself, you think about the team.

"That's what I think about on the ground 'How can I contribute to the team in that situation'. I don't think more than that, try to keep things simple. Yes, it's a matter of pride for me that I'm playing for India, no matter if I'm scoring or not," added Hooda.





💯 for Hurricane Hooda!@HoodaOnFire becomes the 4th Indian to score a T20I century! 😍



With 8 fours and 6 sixes, lagta hai aaj jalta hua Deepak bhi bujhne se inkaar kar raha hai 🔥#DeepakHooda #IndVsIre #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/gp5g1NFDLf — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) June 28, 2022





On Tuesday, Hooda walked out to bat at No.3 following the dismissal of opener Ishan Kishan in the third over. The former struck nine boundaries and six sixes to score his maiden T20I century. Overall, Hooda now has two centuries in the T20s.

"To be honest, the Irish team played really well against us and we enjoyed playing against them. Between the first and second game, I think there was a difference in the pitch. In the first game, the conditions were overcast and the wicket was damp. But today the wicket was very good for batting, as is clear by the way both teams batted. So I felt the wicket was a big factor," the 27-year-old batsman added.

Hooda also revealed that a mindset change recently has helped him perform better.

"Being a cricketer, what I've learnt lately is that you should not think too far ahead. How many ever series, look at it one game at a time. If my work ethic is good, I'm going to be in a good space of mind and I'm going to score, that's my thinking.

"Try to keep it simple, live in the present, play the situation well, and then automatically the outcome will come. Now or later, it will come," added Hooda, who made his India debut earlier this year.

Hooda, who made his international debut during a home series against West Indies in February, now has played two ODIs and five T20Is.

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batsman also praised Hardik Pandya, who was India's stand-in skipper for the Ireland series.

"Obviously, Hardik is leading very well. He led a new franchise in the IPL and they won the title. I'm really happy for him and the way he's taking responsibility. I'm really proud of him, he's doing very well," said Hooda.

Sanju is a childhood friend, enjoyed batting with him: Deepak Hooda

During the second T20I, Hooda shared a record-breaking second-wicket partnership with Sanju Samson of 176 runs. That innings also saw Samson score his career-best T20I score of 77 runs.



"Sanju is a childhood friend, we played U-19 together, I am happy for him as well. Ireland is very good, I enjoyed it a lot," said Hooda about batting with Samson.

Meanwhile, it is also the highest partnership by an India pair for any wicket in the format, surpassing the previous best of 165 runs by Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in 2017 against Sri Lanka in Indore.