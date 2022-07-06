ENG vs IND: 'Recovery has been good,' says Rohit Sharma ahead of 1st T20I

India captain Rohit Sharma has said his recovery from covid-19 has been good and everything is fine with him at the moment.



Rohit's comments came on Wednesday ahead of the first T20I between India and England, which is scheduled to be played on Thursday at Rose Bowl, Southampton.

Since he had not returned with a negative result, the Indian skipper missed India's one-off Test against England, which the hosts won by seven wickets and drew the series 2-2. In Rohit's absence, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah led India.

"The recovery has been good. It's been 8-9 days since I got Covid. We have seen over the last few years that each player has responded to the Covid virus differently. I don't know what will happen in the future but at the moment, everything is fine with me," Rohit told the press in Southampton.

India and England are set to play 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs and the white-ball series will go on till July 17.

"I began training 3 days ago. That's why I thought of taking part in this game (first T20I). Body-wise, I am feeling better. I don't have any symptoms now. I have done 2-3 tests, and all of them have returned negative (laughs). I am just looking forward to the game. It's going to be an exciting one.

"It's always good to be back, playing for your country. You don't want to miss any games for your country but certain things are not in your control. Yes, now that I am back, I am excited, and looking forward," the India captain added further.









On Wednesday, Rohit joined Team India in Southampton. It is the same team that won 2-0 in Ireland. Notably, Hardik Pandya led the side in Ireland, following which Dinesh Karthik was the captain in the two white-ball practice games against domestic sides earlier this week.

"Speaking about the interaction, yes, I am yet to understand what was happening with this time. Today is my first day with the time. They were traveling to Ireland and played a couple of practice games as well. Trying to understand what sort of mindset the boys are in and understand every individual's preparation. It was just about catching up. It's always nice to be back," said Rohit.

India's squad for 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik