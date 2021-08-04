England all out for 183 against India on Day 1

Nottingham: England were all out for 183 in their first innings against India on the opening day of the first Test here on Wednesday. Having reached tea at 138 for four, England lost their remaining six wickets for just 45 runs in the day's third and final session.

Skipper Joe Root made 64 off 108 balls, even as the others failed miserably to stand up to the Indian pace bowling attack. For the visitors, Jasprit Bumrah picked up four wickets for 46 runs, Mohammed Shami had 3/28, while Shardul Thakur bagged 2/41.

England scored 77 runs in 25.2 overs bowled in the afternoon session for the loss of two wickets, after scoring 61 in the first session. The pitch had enough for the pacers in the first hour of play with the ball swinging and seaming around.

With India going in with four pacers, Shardul Thakur came into the side but the one spinner picked was Ravindra Jadeja, who didn't bowl in the first session.

Dropping premier spinner R Ashwin was a big call as he had been well prepared for the series opener with his preparation including a county game. Against the run of play, India got a timely breakthrough before they went back into the dressing room.

Earlier, the Indian fast bowlers were up to the task on the opening morning, reducing England to 61 for two at lunch. With the sun beating down on a packed Trent Bridge, Root opted to bat on a dry pitch with a decent covering of grass on top.

Jasprit Bumrah, who was not at his best during the World Test Championship final, was back in his element as he trapped Rory Burns in front with a sharp inswinger in the first over of the match after setting him up with three outswingers.

Bumrah bowled his heart out in his six-over spell beating the batsmen multiple times. Shami, who bowled seven overs first up, too troubled Zak Crawley (27 off 68) and Dom Sibley on a number of occasions but as it often happens with him in England, the outside edge eluded him.

The pitch had enough for the pacers in the first hour of play with the ball swinging and seaming around. Crawley, who averages little over 10 this year, batted well before being dismissed by Siraj, who was picked ahead of Ishant Sharma.

After India wasted one review for a caught behind in the same over, Siraj finally induced an inside edge from Crawley's bat and this time skipper Virat Kohli reviewed it successfully.

With India going in with four pacers, Shardul Thakur came into the side but the one spinner picked was Ravindra Jadeja, who didn't bowl in the first session.

Scoreboard

England (1st Innings)

Rory Burns lbw b Bumrah 0

Dominic Sibley c Rahul b Shami 18

Zak Crawleyc Pant b Siraj 27

Joe Root lbw b Thakur 64

Jonny Bairstow lbw b Shami 29

Daniel Lawrence c Pant b Shami 0

Jos Buttler c Pant b Bumrah 0

Sam Curran not out 27

Ollie Robinson c Shami b Thakur 0

Stuart Broad lbw b Bumrah 4

James Anderson b Bumrah 1

Extras: (b-1, lb-8, nb-4) 13

Total: 183 all out in 65.4 overs

Fall of wickets: 0-1, 42-2, 66-3, 138-4, 138-5, 145-6, 155-7, 155-8, 160-9

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 20.4-4-46-4, Mohammed Shami 17-2-28-3, Mohammed Siraj 12-2-48-1, Shardul Thakur 13-3-41-2, Ravindra Jadeja 3-0-11-0.