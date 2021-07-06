England struck by 7 COVID cases ahead of Pakistan ODIs

As many as seven members of the England national team tested positive for COVID-19, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Tuesday.

Ahead of the Pakistan series, three players from the One-Day International (ODI) team and four management team members returned with positive results after the tests were done in Bristol.

Since all the players of the ODI squad had been in close contact, the entire team is set to self-isolate ahead of the first ODI against Pakistan, which is scheduled to be played on Thursday (July 8) at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

However, the ECB also confirmed that the three-match ODI series against Pakistan will go ahead as planned. Ben Stokes is set to return to national duty and will captain the side against Pakistan.

Following his finger injury during the Indian Premier League, Stokes has been returning to full fitness by playing for his county side. Meanwhile, ECB will announce the squad for the Pakistan series in the next few hours.

"In collaboration with Public Health England, Public Health Wales and Bristol Local Health Authority, those impacted will now observe a period of self-isolation from July 4 following the UK Government's protocol on quarantine. The remaining members of the party have been deemed close contacts and will also isolate.

The ECB have confirmed the Royal London ODIs and the Vitality IT20s against Pakistan will go ahead. Ben Stokes will return to England duties and captain the squad – which will be named in the next few hours. Incoming squad and support team members will follow PCR tests and bridging protocols to ensure safe entry to the camp," read ECB's official statement.

Tom Harrison, Chief Executive Officer, commented, ''We have been mindful that the emergence of the Delta variant, along with our move away from the stringent enforcement of bio secure environments could increase the chances of an outbreak. We made a strategic choice to try to adapt protocols, in order to support the overall wellbeing of our players and management staff who have spent much of the last 14 months living in very restricted conditions.

Overnight we have worked swiftly to identify a new squad, and we are grateful to Ben Stokes who will return to England duties to Captain. We also recognise the impact this news will have on our First Class Counties and their Men's playing squads and thank them, along with our partners Sky and Royal London, for their ongoing support in dealing with this pandemic."

England recently whitewashed Sri Lanka in a three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series. The Eoin Morgan-led England also defeated Sri Lanka in the first two ODIs before the third and final game got washed out.