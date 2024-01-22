England test team receives warm welcome in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The England team has come to play a five-match Test series against India. The English players who landed at the Shamshabad airport received a warm welcome on Sunday. The England board shared the video on their official X account. As part of the five-Test series, the first Test will begin on the 25th of January at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. Visakhapatnam will be the venue for the second Test. Meanwhile, the fans who saw the cricketers at the airport competed to capture them on their cellphones.

BCCI has already announced the Indian team for the first two Tests against England. India-England last met in 2021/22. The series ended in a 2-2 draw. Virat Kohli is also included in the 16-man Indian squad announced for the first two Tests against England. If he scores another 152 runs, he will create history as the fourth Indian player to score 9,000 runs in Tests.

Indian team for the first two Tests

Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubham Gill, Yashaswi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), KS Bharat (wicketkeeper), Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (Vice Captain), Avesh Khan.

England team

Ben Stokes (captain), James Anderson, Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Markwood, Shoaib Bashir, Jack Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Stokes (wicketkeeper), Don Lawrence, Tom Hartley, Jack Leach, Ali Pope, Ali Robinson