England white-ball tour to India postponed until early 2021

London : England's white ball tour of India, originally scheduled for late September to early October this year, has been postponed until early 2021, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Friday.

England were scheduled to tour India in September as part of the FTP to play three T20Is and as many ODIs and then return again in January 2021 to play five Test matches.

In a media release, both the boards said that they are in consultation with a view to confirming the 2021 schedules for an all-formats England tour to India to run from late January to late March and for India's Test tour to England due in the summer of 2021.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said: "The BCCI and ECB are working closely to finalise the schedule as we move towards the resumption of cricket. The India-England series is one of the most anticipated contests in world cricket. The two teams compete hard on the field and provide some riveting moments.

"I am pleased with the way BCCI and ECB have managed the situation. The rescheduled tour is also being redesigned in a way to accommodate both red and white-ball format and will now be a comprehensive one," he added.

ECB's Chief Executive Officer, Tom Harrison, said: "Now that we have clarity regarding the postponement of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, it enables us to work with other Boards to progress the vital task of optimising the international schedules in the challenging circumstances that we have all been having to address with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"International cricket between India and England is a highlight of the cricketing calendar and we look forward to working with the BCCI to firm-up the schedules for these eagerly anticipated tours as soon as possible."

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the BCCI has been forced to stage the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the UAE from September 19 to November 10 this year.