A few Australian players reportedly are concerned about their upcoming tour to Pakistan next month.



Cricket Australia are finalizing the details of what would be Australia's first tour of Pakistan in 24 long years.

The unnamed cricketers are increasingly becoming concerned about terrorist attacks in Pakistan, including one in Lahore last week, where the Australians will spend most of the tour.

It was reported that on Thursday a powerful bomb struck a crowded bazaar in Lahore, killing at least three people and wounding 28.

"We're all toey about it," One source close to the team told the Herald and The Age.

Earlier, Australia's national selector George Bailey indicated in an interview that no Australia player was reluctant regarding the upcoming Australia tour. However, the latest update has contradicted it. Cricket Australia said in a statement that the safety and protection of players and support staff was its priority.

"Cricket Australia (CA) and the Pakistan Cricket Board continue to work closely in planning the tour and are in regular contact with our respective governments. A constructive pre-tour visit of Pakistan was undertaken by CA and Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) representatives in December, with detailed planning and preparation for the tour ongoing.

"We continue to have regular and open discussions with our players and support staff on the extensive security, biosecurity and operational arrangements for the tour," the statement said.

Australia and Pakistan are set to lock horns in three Tests, three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and a lone Twenty20 International (T20I). The matches are scheduled to be played across three cities: Lahore, Rawalpindi and Karachi.

Keeping in mind the players that helped Australia thrash England 4-0 in the Ashes, the squad for the Pakistan tour will be picked. Selectors are set to rest Jhye Richardson after the emergence of Scott Boland as a reliable partner to the team's regular pace attack.

All-rounder Mitchell Marsh is expected to return to the squad after he was rested from next month's home series against Sri Lanka, as was opening batsman v eWarner.