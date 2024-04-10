‘Fire... or will be fired!’ Netizens’ brutal opinion on Virat Kohli’s strike rate in IPL 2024

New Delhi: Former Royal Challenger Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli may have been leading the Orange Cap race in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 so far, but his innings throughout have failed to impress the netizens.

In five matches, the stylish Indian batter has scored 316 runs with two half-centuries and one hundred. RCB is currently in the ninth position of the IPL points tally as they have lost four matches out of five.

For the record, RCB have never won any IPL title, even when Kohli was leading the team. He then left the job and Faf Du Plessis took the charge, but the results weren't favorable even after that. Kohli single handedly performed for RCB but his batting style received negative comments from the fans on social media. His strike rate of 146.29 is talk of the town especially when young cricketers are way ahead in this department, considering the fast nature of the format.

Kohli's 67-ball ton against Rajasthan Royals was the joint-slowest in the tournament history and one that came in a losing cause. And this didn’t go down well with cricket fanatics.

“Such a strike rate is dangerous for your team in T20. Kohli must fire or he will be fired from the national squad, T20 World Cup approaching,” wrote one on X.

Another wrote, “Virat Kohli Strike rate in this IPL is causing more damage to them!”

“He is a tuk tuk player,” wrote one.

Amid all this criticism, Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has quashed them all and come out in support of the RCB superstar.

Rajkumar posted a video on his Instagram a