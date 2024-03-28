From highest match aggregate to fastest fifty - records broken in SRH vs MI match

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians dished out a record-breaking six-fest at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on March 27. The batters went berserk as SRH posted a daunting 277/3 in their 2o overs and the MI batters threatened to gun it down but lost steam to only manage 246/5 in their 20 overs.

The match broke a host of records and we take a look at some numbers that we might not get to see in the near future, at least.



523: The match aggregate, which is the highest for any T20 match in the world. The previous highest 20-over match aggregate was 517 scored by South Africa and the West Indies in Centurion in 2023. In the IPL, the previous highest match aggregate was 469 between the Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals in 2010.



277: The highest score by a team in the IPL and the fourth highest in T20s across the world. In the IPL, SRH broke RCB’s record of 263/5 against Pune Warriors India in 2013. In the domestic circuit, they broke Punjab’s record of 275/6, scored against Andhra Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2023-24 season. Incidentally, Abhishek Sharma, who was awarded the man-of-the-match, was a part of the victorious Punjab team.



246: MI recorded their highest total in a run-chase in the IPL. It is also the highest score by any team batting second in the IPL. MI broke the Punjab Kings’ record of 226 runs batting second.



148: The number of SRH scored after 10 overs. It is the highest for any team in the first 10 overs in the history of the IPL. MI came close to breaking it when they were chasing but could only muster 141, which is the second highest in IPL history.



81: The powerplay score by SRH is their highest-ever in the IPL, eclipsing their effort of 79 runs scored against KKR in 2017.



69: The number of boundaries and sixes scored by both teams. SRH hit 19 fours and 18 sixes, totalling 37, while MI scored 12 boundaries and 20 sixes, totalling 32. This effort equals the number of boundaries and sixes scored by the Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals in 2010.



66: The number of runs Kwena Maphaka conceded from his quota of four overs, the highest by any IPL debutant, eclipsing the 62 conceded by Michael Neser in 2013.



38: The number of sixes scored by both teams. SRH hit 18 sixes, while MI hit 20. The previous highest was 37 sixes scored by Balkh Legends and Kabul Zwanan in an Afghanistan Premier League match and by the St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots and Jamaica Tallawahs in a Caribbean Premier League match.



16: The number of balls taken by Abhishek Sharma to score his half century. It was the fastest for SRH, eclipsing the record set by Travis Head (18 balls) four overs earlier.

