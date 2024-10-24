Live
Just In
Apple Gears Up for M4 MacBook Air Release in Early 2025
Apple's M4 MacBook Air update is expected between January and March 2025, following the spring 2024 M3 MacBook Air release.
According to a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is planning to launch M4 MacBook Air models by early 2025. Although many of Apple's computers are expected to be updated next week, the MacBook Air won't be part of this round of announcements.
Following the recent release of MacBook Airs with M3 chips earlier this year, the following update with M4 chips is anticipated to arrive between January and March 2025. Both the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models are expected to get this upgrade while retaining a design similar to the M2 version.
While fans of the MacBook Air may have to wait until next year for this update, Apple is set to announce new MacBook Pros, Mac Minis, and iMacs in the coming days, according to Gurman. However, those hoping for a new Mac Studio will likely have to wait until after March 2025, as the next model with M4 Max and M4 Ultra chips is predicted to launch sometime between March and June.
Additionally, Gurman reports that Apple plans to unveil several new products in spring 2025, including a new iPhone SE, updated iPad Airs, revamped iPad keyboards, and refreshed entry-level iPads.