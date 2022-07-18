Give me 20 minutes with Virat Kohli, I'll help him, says Sunil Gavaskar

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has said if he gets "about 20 minutes" with Virat Kohli, he'll be able to help the struggling top-order batsman.

Kohli, who has scored over 10,000 international runs for India, has not scored a century in nearly three years. In his last six innings for India, Kohli did not even reach the fifty-run mark.

Elaborating on Kohli's issues with the bat, Gavaskar said the nagging line outside the off-stump is troubling the Delhi batsman and the "anxiety" to return to scoring form is making things worse for him.

"If I had about 20 minutes with him, I would be able to tell him the things he might have to do. It might help him, I am not saying it will help him but it could, particularly with regards to that off-stump line. Having been an opening batter, having been troubled by that line, there are certain things that you try and do. If I get 20 minutes with him, I might be able to tell him," Gavaskar told India Today.

Kohli looked evidently frustrated with all his dismissals during the recently ended limited-overs series in England. He was not a part of the Indian team that is set to travel to the Caribbean for three ODIs and five T20Is.

"It goes back to the fact that his first mistake turns out to be his last. Again, just because he is not amongst the runs, there is this anxiety to play at every delivery because that is what batters feel, they have got to score. You look to play at deliveries that you otherwise won't. But he has gotten out to good deliveries as well on this particular tour.

"I think we just have to wait and see when he comes back, whether it helps or not helps. As I said, he is allowed a few failures, look at his record for India, 70 international hundreds. I mean, he has got runs in all formats of the game, in all conditions," Gavaskar added.

Kohli has recorded 70 international centuries and is one away from equalling Australia great Ricky Ponting. Specifically in Tests, Kohli (27) is fourth in the list of most centuries for India, after Sachin Tendulkar (51), Rahul Dravid (36), and Sunil Gavaskar (35).

"Let's be patient, let's not rush things. We, somehow in India, hurry once a player reaches 32, 33, we all the time, look to push him out of the team when they have so much more to contribute. Let's be patient with Kohli as well. All these greats who have served Indian cricket are allowed a few failures."

Kohli is expected to be back for the 2022 Asia Cup tournament, which is scheduled to be played from Aug. 27 to Sept. 11. Originally, Sri Lanka were named hosts of the tournament, which will see the likes of India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan battle out for the trophy.

However, due to the economic crisis in Sri Lanka and mass protests across the country, the Secretary of SLC Mohan de Silva earlier stated that the tournament is likely to be hosted in the United Arab Emirates.