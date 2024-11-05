Happy Birthday, Virat Kohli - A genius who has redefined cricket in the 21st century

Hyderabad: Virat Kohli, who is known for his aggression, passion, technique and relentless hunger, turns 36 on November 5. His insatiable hunger for success has been pivotal in his cricketing journey, a trait very few cricketers around the world can boast of. His desire to be the best at his craft has put him on a pedestal where many modern day cricketers can only dream of.

The Delhi-based cricketer burst on the scene as a leader when he led the U-19 team to a World Cup win in 2008. It was just the start of many things to follow. Making his senior international debut just one year after he led India to an U-19 World Cup title win spoke a lot on where he was detained to belong.

He took the international stage like a fish to water. His desire to be the best and outdo himself, set new benchmarks everytime he walked out to bat, spoke volumes about his dedication.

What sets Kohli apart from the current crop of cricketers is his mental toughness. He has been unfazed by criticism, channelled his aggression the right way to maximise results, especially when he went wayward with his aggression in his initial years in his international career, and his ability to answer critics, and more importantly himself, when tough questions were asked.

Kohli’s introspection is a lesson in how to manage oneself. He analyses his game, his opponents, the mistakes and is always ready to unlearn and learn again. His adaptability is next to none and his commitment underlines his passion to be the best at his craft.

His natural flair caught the attention of everyone and his evolution from a brash young talent to a composed leader speaks a lot on how much he has evolved as a player and more importantly rubbing it off on an entire team and a nation.

He has scored more than 70 international centuries and is often compared with the elite in sport – from a Donald Bradman to a Sachin Tendulkar and to Brian Lara.

Kohli sets the bar very high and strikes to breach it every time he walks out on the field. After taking over the mantle from MS Dhoni, Kohli fostered a culture of accountability in the Indian team. He encouraged everyone in the squad to pursue their individual goals while collectively working towards a common team goal – to win and to be the best in the world.

Whether winning in England, breaching the Australian fortress in Australia or even humbling South Africa, Kohli has left his mark in international cricket.

His ability to take on the best bowling attack earned him the moniker of a chase master and his ability to perform in high-pressure situations – like the T2o World Cup win against Pakistan in Australia – makes him one of the best finishers the game has ever seen.

Kohli gracefully took the burden of carrying the nation’s hopes on his shoulders from Tendulkar and continued to own the sport.

Winning the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, at the twilight of his T20 career, was the cherry on top of the cake which Kohli deserved, especially in a format he owned like it was his own.

A formidable force in Test cricket, Kohli’s prowess has diminished a bit. From almost averaging 60 at one point of time to barely struggling to go past single-digit scores, Kohli’s Test match chapter is on the decline. In the narrative of a grand career, the setback, one hopes, is just temporary.

However, given how Indian Test cricket is unfolding at the moment, the World Test Championship prize might just remain a void for a player who has achieved almost every record and every prize the cricketing world could offer. One would hope that Kohli would prove his critics wrong on this part alone – just like how he had done all through his career when many wrote him off.

Happy Birthday, Virat Kohli. There is always that hope and look out to many more years of excellence and inspiration, both on and off the field.