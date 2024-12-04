Harbhajan Singh Reveals Shocking Truth About MS Dhoni – The Untold Story

Harbhajan Singh Drops Bombshell on MS Dhoni: The Untold Story of Their Broken Friendship!

Former spinner Harbhajan Singh made shocking comments about former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MS Dhoni). He stated that there are no words between him and Dhoni, and they are not friends. Harbhajan revealed that even when he played for CSK in the IPL between 2018-2020, their conversations were limited to the field.

"I don't talk to Dhoni. It has been 10 years since we spoke. I have no problem with Dhoni; he is not talking. I don't know the reasons. We spoke when I was playing for CSK, but that was limited to the field. He didn't come into my room, and I didn’t go into his room. I have no animosity with Dhoni. If he wants to say something, he can tell me. But if there was anything to say, he would have said it by now,” said Harbhajan Singh.

He further added “I will never call Dhoni. I only call those who answer my phone calls. I keep in touch with my friends.

A relationship is always based on reciprocity. If we respect others, we expect the same in return. But if there is no response after calling someone twice, I will only meet them when necessary."

It is known that India won the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup under Dhoni’s captaincy. Harbhajan played for India in these two tournaments.

The two last played together in 2015 in an ODI against South Africa. In that match, Bhajji bowled 10 overs, scoring 70 runs and taking one wicket. Meanwhile, India was badly defeated by 214 runs.